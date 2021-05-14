Samsung could be developing an Exynos chip for laptops — Watch out, Apple M1

Samsung only recently released its new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 to act as the company’s line of MacBook Pro alternatives, but rumor has it there’s a new laptop in the works with a special feature.



According to Korea Economic Daily (via Windows Central ), sources claim Samsung is set to release a flagship Exynos chip for an upcoming Galaxy laptop that could rival Apple’s M1 chip; the MacBook rival is due to be released later this year. What’s more, the chip is expected to work with smartphones, too.

The source states the new laptop processor from Samsung will use 5-nanometer processing technology, offering everything from improved functionality, battery efficiency, and “extraordinary computing power.”



That’s not all, as the report points out that Samsung has partnered with AMD to develop the laptop, equipping the rumored device with an AMD GPU that works with the Exynos chip.



The Korean tech giant recently announced the Exynos 2100 chip used in Galaxy S21 smartphones that also comes in a 5nm design. The report doesn’t mention the name of the potential processor to be used in future laptops, so it could either be the same chip or a next-gen processor.



Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 uses an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card.



If the report is anything to go by, Samsung is looking to follow in Apple’s footsteps by launching its own version of the ARM-based M1 chip. Since the rumored Exynos SoC is expected to work with smartphones and laptops alike, it could compete with Apple’s recently announced iPad Pro 2021.