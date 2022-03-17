Samsung S80UA 27-inch 4K monitor hits new price low of $279

Samsung's limited time deals offer sitewide discounts ahead of next week's Discover Samsung saving event. We're currently seeing the best prices ever on Samsung computing gear.

One standout deal offers the Samsung 27-inch S80UA Monitor for $279. It normally retails for $399, so that's $120 off and the monitor's lowest price ever. In fact, it's one of the best monitor deals we've seen so far this year.

Samsung 27-inch S80UA 4K Monitor: was $399 now $279 @ Samsung

At $120 off, the Samsung S80UA Series monitor is at an all-time low price. It features a 27-inch 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution panel and a borderless design with VESA mount support. And thanks to a built in USB-Type-C port with 90W of charging power and integrated speakers, you can minimize workspace clutter. Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung is renown for manufacturing the best displays, from smartphones to big screen TVs. The brand's family of S80UA series monitors with Eye Care are made to enhance your overall viewing experience and comfort.

Although we didn't test this monitor, Samsung S80UA reviews from satisfied customers say it all. Happy owners praise the monitor's customizable settings, portrait mode option, and awesome picture quality.

This particular monitor on sale has a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel at 60Hz with 5ms response time and 16:9 aspect ratio. It features a built-in USB-C port with charging power, a maximum brightness of 300 nits (250 nits minimum) and HDR10. With VESA mount support as well as tilt, swivel and pivot capability, the Samsung S80UA fits just about any set up.

For connecting external devices, the Samsung S80UA is outfitted with an HDMI 2.0 port, 3 USB ports, a display ports, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a monitor for your laptop or game console, the Samsung S80UA is a wise choice. Especially at this price.