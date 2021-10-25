Samsung reveals trio of new Galaxy Book laptops to take your eyes off the MacBook Pro

Samsung unleashed today a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops in an attempt to take your eyes off the new MacBook Pro 14. This trio of laptops gets some handy updates including 11th Gen Intel H-Series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 5G connectivity and more. Plus, each Galaxy Book will be shipped with Microsoft's new Windows 11 OS.



Samsung's latest laptops include the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G. Each notebook will start selling at select retailers in the US on November 11. However, for those interested in nabbing the Samsung Galaxy Book, the laptop is available today online-only at Samsung.com or BestBuy.com. Read on to find out what each of these Galaxy Books packs under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Book

The Samsung Galaxy Book is available right now at Samsung.com and BestBuy.com, with prices starting from $749.99. Those interested can also pick one up at Best Buy retail locations in the US starting from November 15.

(Image credit: Samsung )

Much like the Samsung Galaxy Book Go, this Galaxy Book aims to be thin and light for traveling professionals while still packing a punch. Samsung doesn't state the "fast Intel Core processor" this Galaxy Book uses, but do expect a 15.6-inch full HD (1080p) touchscreen display along with a dedicated graphics card. It also comes in the company's signature Silver and features Dolby Atmos surround audio technology.



The Galaxy Book comes with dual USB Type-C ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD slot, and a nano-SIM slot bringing LTE connectivity along for the ride. Rounding things out for the Galaxy Book are Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, a 720p webcam, with a battery rated at 54W.



We're sure to find out its processing power and portability once we get our hands on the laptop, so stay tuned for our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

As for Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey, this power-focused laptop will be available starting from November 11 at Samsung.com, BestBuy.com, Amazon, Microsoft.com, MicroCenter and Newegg. The laptop is pricier than the Galaxy Book, but the $1,399 price tag means higher-end specs.

(Image credit: Samsung )

The updated Galaxy Book Odyssey boasts notable power under the hood, including 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and an 83Wh battery. As for the design, expect the laptop to come in a full Mystic Black metal casing,



The Odyssey sports a 15.6-inch display with a 170-degree viewing angle, up 300-nits of brightness, and a 5.4-millimeter bezel. It can be fitted with up to 32GB of RAM and it comes with a 1TB SSD. However, customers can also add 1TB SSD, pushing the specs to 2TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

The updated Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will be available starting November 11 at Samsung.com and BestBuy.com, with prices starting at $1,399.99. Fortunately, this 2-in-1 laptop comes with an S Pen in the box and builds upon the already impressive Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 that we reviewed earlier this year.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G comes with an AMOLED FHD (1080p) 13.3-inch touchscreen, and this time, an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Of course, this version comes with 5G connectivity, which means it may even make it on our list of best 5G laptops. We'll update you on our latest insights once we get our hands on the laptop.