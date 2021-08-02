Samsung Galaxy Watch leak reveals first look at all-new Wear OS

Upcoming Galaxy smartwatches are expected to be the first wearable using Samsung and Google's next big Wear OS, and we may have already got a first look thanks to a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak.



Revealed by 91mobiles, the two leaked images show off black and silver models of the rumored Android wearable, along with the start-up screen and time settings on the new blended Tizen and Wear OS operating system. Unfortunately, the images don't reveal any new features to get excited about.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shown in the leaked images appears to match the many renders and images from Android Headlines, indicating the body of the smartwatch will be available in either silver or black. You can also expect the traditional round watch face, rotating bezel, and two buttons on the right side of the watch with rounded rectangles rather than circular.



Samsung's smartwatch is expected to be available in a number of different sizes, including 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm options. As it's hard to tell the sizes in the leaked images shown, only time will tell when they are likely to be revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on August 11.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic models are set to be the first two smartwatches packed with the new Wear OS. As announced during the Google I/O 2021 keynote, the partnership between Samsung and Google is set to bring the best of Tizen and the current Wear OS.



We can expect to see a hugely improved smartwatch battery life, apps running 30% faster, and bring further smartwatch capabilities that won't require a smartphone.

The next Galaxy Watch isn't the only device in the spotlight, as Samsung is set to reveal its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 at its next Unpacked event. Stay tuned.