Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 drops to $299 amid Galaxy Watch 4 rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid alternative to the Apple Watch Series 6. If you don't want to wait for the Galaxy Watch 4, you can save big on the Galaxy Watch 3 right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) for $299.99 at Amazon. Traditionally, this smartwatch retails for $400, so that's $100 in savings. It's just $10 shy of the Galaxy Watch 3's lowest price ever — Best Buy offers the same deal. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) for $329.99 ($100 off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): was $400 now $300 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale for a stellar price. This smartwatch lets you get a call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. It's water-resistant, military-grade tough, and has an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. What's more, you can use the Galaxy Watch 3 can unlock your laptop or tablet eliminating the need for a password or PIN. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) for $329.99 ($100 off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): was $250 now $199 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a fitness watch, you can save $51 on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm). It features advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It features a 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, 1.15-GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core CPU, Tizen OS 5.5 firmware, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

This Samsung wearable device lets you get a call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. It's also water-resistant, military-grade tough, and has an ECG sensor along with advanced health monitoring.

What's more, you can unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3 by simply rotating its bezel. This security option eliminates the need for typing in a password or PIN. You can enable this function via the Samsung Flow app, available as a free download in the Galaxy Apps, Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

So if you're looking for a smartwatch to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid choice.

If you're looking for a fitness watch, Amazon also has the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) on sale for $199 ($51 off). It features advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and sleep monitoring.