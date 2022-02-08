Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's how to watch the launch event

Samsung confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off on February 9, with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra set to be the stars of the show. What's more, this year fans can watch all the new announcements live in the tech giant's very own metaverse.



Samsung's Unpacked event will be available to watch in its virtual New York City experience center known as Samsung 837X, and we already have a good idea about what to expect. Thanks to numerous rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is set to be unveiled, along with the lineup of Galaxy S22 flagship smartphones.



Whether you're looking to tune in to the virtual event in the metaverse or watch the livestream on other platforms, find out how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked February 2022

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is kicking off on Wednesday, February 9 at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT, and there are plenty of ways to watch the livestream.



The launch event will be available to watch over on Samsung's Newsroom, Facebook Reddit, Twitch and Amazon Live. The livestream will also take place on Samsung's YouTube, TikTok and Twitter accounts. Fancy watching it along with us? Laptop Mag will be hosting a live blog so you can stay updated on the latest announcements as they happen, so stay tuned.



For the first time ever, fans can watch Galaxy Unpacked in the metaverse. The event will take place at Samsung 837X in Decentraland, and you don't need an account to check it out. Those interested can visit Decentraland and 837X as a guest, where they can create an avatar and explore the virtual 837X building. For logged-in users, expect to experience quests, browse NFT collections, buy and sell exclusive digital assets, and more.



We're expecting a big show, and for a peek at what to expect, check out all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Plus, check out our thoughts on the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.