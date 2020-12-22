Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 returns to $499 record low price for the holidays

The countdown to Christmas Day continues and holiday deals on the year's best tablets are still going strong. If you're bargain shopping for a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, you'll want to check out this killer deal.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon. That's $150 off its $650 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this Samsung tablet. This is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now. If you require more storage, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 is also on sale for $529.99 ($190 off).

Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

It packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. What's more, it comes with a handy S Pen that's good for a whole lot more than just jotting down notes.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we praised its magnificent display, great quad speaker system, and enhanced S Pen functionality. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 a 4 out of 5-rating and the Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the premium Galaxy Tab S7 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. At a weight of 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

The Galaxy Tab S7's revamped S Pen stylus is more responsive and accurate than ever. Over the previous S Pen, it's more comfortable to hold since it's a tad thicker.

Simply put, if you're looking for a powerful tablet under $500, don't pass up this awesome Galaxy Tab S7 deal.