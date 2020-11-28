Sam's Club Cyber Monday deals in 2020

Sam's Club currently offers tons of Cyber Monday 2020 deals for shoppers this week.

The membership-only retail warehouse offers great bargains on a variety of items. Sam's Club ad includes select discounts on laptops and headphones. There's even a great value bundle on the classic Nintendo Switch.

Just like other major retailers, Sam's Club is planning to unleash a barrage of deals all month.

Sam's Club's second sales event is called 10 Days of Thanks-Savings and lasts from now until November 29. Meanwhile, Sam's Club Cyber Monday is already available ahead of Cyber Monday, November 30.

With all these early holiday deals to choose from, it's a great time to find everything you need and save.

Cyber Monday falls on November 30 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech.

Sam's Club Cyber Monday deals

Asus VivoBook 15" Laptop: was $799 now $699 @ Sam's Club

The Asus VivoBook 15 is an excellent looking laptop for $699. The keyboard experience is good and the ErgoLift hinge does a nice job making typing that much more comfortable. The size and weight of the VivoBook 15 makes it a relatively nice option for those that need to haul their laptop around.

LG 27” UltraGear 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $199 @ Sam's Club

If you're looking for a cheap gaming monitor, look no further than the LG 27-inch gaming monitor. While its resolution is only 1080p, it sports a speedy 144Hz refresh rate with a 5ms response time, which is solid for competitive gaming at a low price point.

NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade 1Up with Riser and Bonus Stool: was $449 now $399 @ Sam's Club

Oh hell yeah, bring it back to the good ol' days of being out at an arcade, or barcade if you're old enough. Get this classic NBA Jame Deluxe machine from Arcade 1Up.

Bose Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones: was $269 now $169 @ Sam's Club

Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones deliver above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Sam's Club is taking $100 off the Bose QC35 series I headphones.

Nintendo Switch All-in-One Bundle: was $349 now $339 @ Sam's Club (Sold Out)

If you're looking for the best value on the Nintendo Switch, this is it. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Dock, PowerA Folio Case, a 1-year free membership of Nintendo Switch Online Family, and a SanDisk 128GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch.