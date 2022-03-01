Refurbished deal — Beats Fit Pro for just $129

If you're looking for the best price on Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds — listen up. For a limited time, you can nab an as good as new pair for the cheap.

Right now, you can get certified refurbished Beats Fit Pro for just $129 at Best Buy. That's $70 off their normal price of $199 and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Woot's recent Beats Fit Pro refurb deal.

Beats Fit Pro (Refurbished): was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on a refurbished pair on Best Hit Pro wireless earbuds at Best Buy. These true wireless earbuds feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and built-in microphones With Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support. On a single charge, you'll get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beats Fit Pro work with Apple and Android devices.

Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

Although we didn't test these earbuds, sister site Tom's Guide took them for a spin. In their Beats Fit Pro review, they loved their dynamic soundstage, solid active noise cancellation and comfort. They were also impressed by their call quality and gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

During real-world use, audio quality and battery life was superior to that of any AirPods. The Beats Fit Pro delivered punchy bass and great sound quality for voice and video calls. The Beats Fit Pro's wingtip design ensures a secure fit. Feedback from happy owners on Amazon say the Beats Fit Pro buds stay put during yoga and running.

So if you want the Beats Fit Pro for the lowest price, this refurb deal is worth considering.