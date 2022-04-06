PSVR 2 launch announcement may arrive soon — 'Introducing PlayStation VR2' spotted

Sony reportedly sent out emails about an upcoming PSVR 2 announcement

PlayStation VR2 and Sense controllers
(Image credit: Sony)

As Sony drip-feeds details about its highly anticipated PSVR 2 headset, more details are expected to emerge in an upcoming showcase that will be "Introducing PlayStation VR2." This indicates that a launch announcement could be coming soon.

PlayStation's next-gen VR headset was shown off earlier this year, giving gamers a first look at the "circular orb shape" headset and the final design of the Sense controller, which are inspired by Sony's PS5 and its family of products. While the gaming giant also revealed its list of specs, we have yet to see the price, availability, or how it looks in action.  

According to oft-reliable insider Tom Henderson, along with shout-outs to Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and GameBeat's Jeff Grubb, Sony sent out an email titled "Introducing PlayStation VR2." Henderson noted there was a similar email sent a couple of weeks before the PS5 pre-launch, which means we could see a similar showcase arrive soon. 

Developers already got their hands on the PSVR 2 during GDC 2022 (via sister site TechRadar), with CEO of Stray Bombay Chet Faliszek stating that it was "sooooo good" during a demo. With the VR headset already being used and having Horizon Call of the Mountain, an exclusive new game built from the ground up for the PSVR 2, there's reason to believe we'll see a showcase, and possibly a launch window, soon.

Sony shared in-depth details about the PSVR 2's specs, with the headset offering 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. The OLED display also boasts 2000×2040 per eye resolution and frame rates from 90Hz to 120Hz. What's more, it's all connected to the PS5 via a single-cord USB-C setup.

We can't wait to get our hands on it, but in the meantime, check out what a  $1,990 ‘future-proof’ VR headset can do in our Varjo Aero review

