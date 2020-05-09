PS5 games: All confirmed games so far

Despite not knowing what the PS5 looks like, PS5 games are going to come barrelling around the corner any day now. In fact, there are already quite a few confirmed PS5 games we can look forward to.

As far as the PS5 itself goes, we haven’t seen nearly as much as its competitor, the Xbox Series X . Sony went into a deep dive to detail the specs, which confirmed that the PS5 is slightly less powerful than the Xbox Series X. Sony also showed off the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, which looks like a radical upgrade from the DualShock 4 controller. In comparison, the new Xbox Series X controller looks like a minor upgrade from the previous-gen.

However, graphics and console design won’t be the end-all be-all of the next-generation. What Sony has behind its PS5 is a butt load of critically-acclaimed IPs. Although, we definitely have more confirmed Xbox Series X games.

Here are all of the confirmed PS5 games so far:

Godfall

Godfall is one of the only confirmed games coming to the PS5 and not the Xbox Series X. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat. Right now, it’s slated to launch Holiday 2020, so it’s likely to be a launch title.

Godfall looks like Dark Souls’ baby brother, Light Souls (heh). I am talking about the gameplay, but also the world-design and artstyle. Some of the enemy designs look toonish, while the combat is more epic and weighty. And if you don’t plan on buying a PS5, Godfall will also launch on the Epic Games Store.

Bluepoint Games project

(Image credit: Sony)

Bluepoint Games, developer of the Shadow of the Colossus remake and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection remaster, have confirmed that it’s currently working on a PS5 game.

There’s a lot of speculation as to what it might be. My brother, a diehard Demon Souls fan, is desperately hoping that Bluepoint Games is remaking FromSoftware’s acclaimed action RPG. However, I’m guessing that it might be a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid. Bluepoint Games developed the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which included remastered ports of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the most-hyped game of this decade. It was supposed to launch on April 16, 2020, but got pushed back to September 17, 2020 and was confirmed to launch on the Xbox Series X at a later date. It only makes sense for the game to also launch on PS5.

If you live under a rock, Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi RPG created by The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED and features the one and only Keanu Reeves as a prominent character called Johnny Silverhand.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is launching on both the PS5 and PS4 in Holiday 2020, which means it’s likely to be a launch title.

This new Assassin’s Creed title puts you into the shoes of the Vikings, which we saw in a neat cinematic trailer showing off a war brewing between the Vikings and England. It seems like a classic Assassins vs. Templars story. We did see some ships in the cinematic, but it’s unclear how in-depth the sailing mechanics will be. I’m holding out hope for some Black Flag-esque ship combat. There was a new trailer that showed off snippets of gameplay, but there wasn’t enough to get a good feel of the game.

Chorus

Chorus (which is not spelled like “Chorvs” as the trailer suggests) is a new space-flight combat shooter slated to launch in 2021. While Chorus debuted on the Xbox Series X livestream, head of core technology at FishLabs Johannes Kuhlmann confirmed that Chorus is a multiplatform game .

In Chorus, you play as Nara, an ace pilot haunted by her past, and Forsaken, her sentient spaceship. It’s sort of a sci-fi rebellion story, where your goal is to gather a resistance to stop some big baddies called the Circle. It looks dark, gritty and intense -- my kind of sci-fi.

Dirt 5

The sequel to one of our favorite benchmarks was just recently announced. Dirt 5 is officially coming to the PS5, but it’s slated to launch October 2020 on PS4 first.

Dirt 5 takes place in New York City, Norway, and other locations, and will feature the renowned voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North, with the former playing your mentor and the latter playing your nemesis. The game features a full career mode that will involve players making decisions that will change the narrative of their careers. Top that off with 12-player multiplayer as well as four-player split-screen.

Madden NFL 21

Surprise, Madden NFL 21 is coming. We got some gameplay from an Inside Xbox trailer. It features the famous sport of American football.

That’s the blurb.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Developed by Hardsuit Labs and published by Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is by far the creepiest game on this list. Bloodlines 2 is an action RPG that puts you into the role of a vampire.

The trailer looked like some horror fever dream from the Joker. Bloodlines 2 puts you in the dangerous and alluring world of 21st-century fictional Seattle. This game is a heavy RPG, so choices matter -- you can either be brutal or charming. Your ultimate goal is to rise through Vampire society; It doesn’t matter if you paint the streets with blood to get there.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launched on PS4 in Japan earlier this year and will launch on PS4 Holiday 2020. It’s more than likely to also arrive on PS5.

Unlike the previous games, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will focus on a character named Ichiban Kasuga. The premise follows this character adjusting to life after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Like most Yakuza games, it will probably be wild and fun as hell, packed to the brim with mini-games.

Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus is a third-person sci-fi action game developed by Bandai Namco Studios. It’s Bandai, so you know for sure it’s going to be the anime game of your dreams. But seriously, the game’s art-style and animations actually don’t look too bad, so we’ll see how it turns out.

In attempting to read the plot, I got a headache. I’ll never be able to translate this convolutedness back to you, so here you go:

"In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, SCARLET NEXUS."

The Medium

The Medium is a psychological horror game about a medium living between two worlds: the real world and the spirit world. The main character in The Medium is haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, which leads her to an abandoned hotel resort that’s literally haunted to all hell.

From the snippets of gameplay we saw, it looks to be played in a third-person perspective. The Medium is slated to launch Holiday 2020. Developer Bloober Team have made several multiplatform games, so it’s likely The Medium will head to PS5 in due time.

Watch Dogs Legion

The third entry in the Watch Dog series is set to launch on both current-gen consoles and next-gen consoles, but like other games, it has been delayed to an unknown date. It’s possible it will launch on both generations at the same time. Watch Dogs Legion takes a trip across the pond to focus on a post-Brexit London.

What’s unique and exciting about this new Watch Dogs game is that you can recruit and play as any NPC in the game. It takes an ambitious plunge to embrace its “Legion” moniker, but we’ll see if that translates to fun gameplay. From the trailers we’ve seen, the gameplay is similar to the previous two games -- hacking, parkouring and shooting up an open-world full of evil corporations and security companies.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a spin-off of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that focuses on three-player, tactical co-op, which contrasts to Siege’s PvP multiplayer. Unlike Siege, it takes a step into the future of the Rainbow Six universe and delves deep into science fiction, where a new breed of mutated alien parasite begins infecting humans.

The game is based on the Outbreak event that Siege held last year. So far, all we know is that it’s coming to the PS5 and that it’ll launch sometime in 2020, likely toward the end of the year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment)

Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a game that’s surprising to see on the roster of upcoming PS5 titles. The game is slated to arrive in 2021 for PC and all relevant console platforms. This game will apparently focus its narrative on player choice.

"You already have that big conflict in the character, two voices talking to you continuously, which means there is a good reason there are decisions to make in the game: the Smeagol decisions or the Gollum decision," Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann told The Hollywood Reporter . It’ll be interesting to see how this game plays out. From the screenshots we have seen, we imagine it’ll involve some stealth, platforming and, of course, decision-making.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 is coming to next-generation consoles. I know one particular person on Laptop Mag staff that will say it’s great, convince me to buy it and then ghost me afterwards (I’m not bitter).

There aren’t any details out right now about Battlefield 6 apart from EA previously stating that a new Battlefield game will “drive growth” in 2021 and into 2022. It’s also unclear what era Battlefield 6 will take place in -- we’re kind of hoping that it goes back into the modern-era, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Outriders

One of the most mysterious and interesting third-party games is People Can Fly’s co-op shooter Outriders. It’s set to launch around the same time as the PS5, so we imagine that it’ll be a launch title, although that has not been confirmed.

Apart from being set in “an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe," there’s not much we know about Outriders. Previously, People Can Fly developed Gears of War: Judgement and co-developed Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Bulletstorm. Outriders doesn’t look like any of those games, but it does seem similar to games like Destiny and Anthem, which is a bit worrisome.

Gods and Monsters

Ubisoft’s latest IP is, by far, its weirdest-looking one. Gods and Monsters is an action-adventure game set in Ancient Greece that has the player take on the mythological monster Typhon.

The teaser trailer didn’t show any gameplay, but it hinted at a third-person hack-and slash-game or, at the very least, an action game of sorts. Gods and Monsters was also slated to launch in early 2020, but has since been pushed back and will launch on current-gen as well as next-gen consoles.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2, the sequel to the hardcore parkour co-op zombie survival game, has been in development for quite some time and is currently delayed indefinitely. However, developer Techland confirmed that it’ll launch on PS5.

There’s a ton of gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 already out, and while the game looks really fun, it needs a bit of polish, which is what developer Techland is taking its time to fix before release.

Gothic

Developer THQ Nordic is back at it again, but this time returning with a remake of the cult classic, Gothic, and bringing it to the PS5. The trailer reveals an interesting artstyle, and by interesting I mean it kind of looks like an PS3 game (sorry, not sorry).

The swordplay looks interesting. It’s reminiscent of For Honor, where you positioned your sword in one of three directions during combat in order to attack and block. There’s no official release date right now, but we don't think it will launch until 2021.

Orphan of the Machine

Orphan of the Machine is not something you’d expect to be playing on an overpowered console like the PS5. But if you’re into side-scrolling adventure games where you get to play a dolphin that shoots sonar pulses out of its face, then this’ll likely be a game for you.

There is a short gameplay trailer that shows off the dolphin shooting at enemies and looting treasure, but not much else. As with most of these titles, there isn’t a release date right now, so stay tuned for that. According to one Sherri L. Smith, it gives off some Ecco the Dolphin vibes.

WRC 9

Racing game enthusiasts will be happy to know that the sim-racing rally series WRC is back for a ninth installment and is coming to the PS5. Like the previous games, WRC 9 takes place in the FIA World Rally Championship.

A gameplay trailer was recently revealed, showing off some gameplay in New Zealand. The trailer showed Alpha testing footage, so it wasn’t as polished as it could’ve been, but it still looked pretty darn realistic.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

The PS5 game everyone is most anticipating is none other than Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2, of course.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 is slated for a 2021 release and will include all of the goodies for its second coming: better graphics, fish AI, a third-person mode and a dynamic water system. In this game, you can saltwater fish and ice fish in order to catch dozens of species.

PS5 ports

Since Sony is going hard at the end of the PS4 era with new games, we imagine quite a few of them released in the past two years will get ported over to the PS5.

The only confirmed ports we know about so far are Warframe and Call of Duty Warzone, which make sense because they’re multi-platform and multiplayer-based. Meanwhile, the unconfirmed games that we’re more than likely to see are games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding, The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and God of War.

PS5 games to expect

There are a number of PS5 games that we’re expecting down the pipeline, but that aren’t confirmed. In terms of exclusives, we’re expecting a ton of unconfirmed sequels, including God of War 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake 2, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Gran Turismo and Spider-Man 2.

And as far as multiplatform games go, we’re anticipating two Bethesda games: The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield. Of course, knowing Bethesda, these games could very well skip a whole generation.

Watching the trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite was like jumping into the consciousness of a 5-year old child deeply in love with sci-fi and fantasy. It didn’t make any sense, but damn, was it so freaking awesome. The trailer debuted on the Xbox Series X stream, but since the developer is relatively new, there’s no indication whether this’ll launch on PS5.