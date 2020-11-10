PS5 expandable storage is a no go for launch — here's what we know

With launch day for the PS5 almost here, all of the details are finally falling into place. This includes some of the things that won't quite be ready in time for the launch.

Among those features is support for expandable storage. Sony has confirmed to The Verge that while the hardware support is naturally in place, it will require a future software update in order for users to actually add extra storage (via TechRadar).

Now while this doesn't present as a day one issue by any means, storage is something that will be a concern in the not-so-distant future for some PS5 owners as the roughly 667GB of available storage could fill up pretty quickly.

Taking a look at a few launch titles, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (133GB), Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition (105GB) and Demon's Souls (66GB) alone would take up almost half of your available storage.

It's also worth noting that while Walmart may have let slip on the pricing for at least one PS5 compatible M.2 SSD, we are still very much in the dark on when we will see these actually hit market, so even if Sony could deliver software support right now it would be useless as no available drive is confirmed to work with it.

For now, if you were one of the lucky ones that managed to secure a PS5 pre-order, just relax and enjoy your games. But we'll definitely be keeping an eye on this as I have no doubt within a month or so some users will be facing a full SSD on their PS5.