Prime Day monitor deal: This 27-inch Acer is only $127

This Prime Day monitor deal will blow your mind. The 27-inch Acer KB272HL monitor dropped down to a beautiful, pocket-friendly price of $127 on Amazon. This is way better than its original price of $249.

The 27-inch Acer monitor in this Prime Day deal sports a 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with AMD Freesync technology, a blue-light filter and two ports (i.e. HDMI and VGA).

Acer KB272HL bix 27-inch inch monitor: Was $249, now $127

This Prime Day monitor deal offers a 1080p at 72Hz monitor for just $127 on Amazon, which plummeted from $250. The 27-inch Acer KB272HL bix is lauded in user reviews for its VESA mount compatibility, sturdy build, crisp picture, solid colors and inexpensive price tag.

The LCD monitor comes with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which prevents choppiness and encourages fluid picture. So if you plan on purchasing this monitor for gaming, you won't have to deal with the frustrating experience of screen tearing. The Acer KB272HL bix also comes with a 75Hz refresh rate, a response time of 4ms and two ports: HDMI and VGA. A VGA cable is included.

If you're a worker bee who works long hours, you'll love the AcerVisionCare tech featured with this monitor. AcerVisionCare helps to reduce eye strain and promotes a more comfortable viewing experience.

There's also a blue-light filter that reduces harmful light emissions by adjusting color hue and brightness.

Users can also find an angle that works best for them; the screen tilts from -5 to 25 degrees.

