Prime Day laptop deal! Acer business laptop with long battery life is only $850

Here's a Prime Day laptop deal you don't want to miss. Acer is offering its TravelMate P6 business laptop for only $849 on Amazon! That's a shocking $350 drop from its original price of $1,199.

The Acer TravelMate P6 seeks to compete with other popular business laptops on the market (e.g. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon), and it's doing a pretty good job at keeping its foot on its rivals' necks! The Acer TravelMate P6 is packed with an Intel Core i5-10310U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and Intel UHD graphics.

Acer TravelMate P6 Thin & Light deal

Acer TravelMate P6: was $1,200, now $850 @ Amazon

At $350 off, Acer TravelMate P6 is offering a jaw-dropping deal that slashes 29% off its original price of $1,200. This 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Core i5-10310U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and Intel UHD graphics.View Deal

If you've been hunting for a good Prime Day business laptop deal, you've stumbled upon an incredible discount. Acer is offering its thin-and-light TravelMate P6 laptop for a shocking price of $850 on Amazon -- that's a $350 drop from its original price of $1,200.

The 14-inch business laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10310U CPU with vPro, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 14-inch, 1080p display and Windows 10 Pro. Acer claims that the TravelMate P6 lasts for 23 hours, but customers who've purchased the business laptop has lasted about 15 hours on a charge, which is still incredibly impressive.

The TravelMate P6 proved that it's durable and tough; it passed MIL-STD810G, which means that it can withstand shocks, drops, vibrations and extreme temperatures (within reason). It also has a fingerprint reader, ensuring privacy and security to protect against nosy passersby.

The TravelMate P6 is also generous with ports; it includes Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. It's also thin-and-light, weighing only 2.6 pounds and offering 0.65 inches of thickness.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.