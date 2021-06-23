Prime Day deal brings LG UltraGear 240Hz gaming monitor under $300

Prime Day 2021 is close to ending, but there are still tons of deals to cash in on. This LG UltraGear 240Hz 27-inch monitor is now under $300 in an epic Prime Day sale that you shouldn't miss out on.

Right now, the LG UltraGear 240Hz is on sale for $280 at Amazon. That's $120 off from the original price, and if you need a great gaming monitor to optimize the best titles on the PC market, this could be a good pick.

LG UltraGear 240Hz deal

LG UltraGear 240Hz 27-inch: was $399 now $280 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear 240Hz 27-inch is a solid gaming monitor for those who need a 1080p display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and the IPS display should prove to be quite pretty.

If you're in need of a gaming monitor, there are a lot of decisions you need to make. By spending tons of money, you can score incredible color depth, high brightness, fast response time, crisp resolution, and excellent refresh rate. However, all of these elements won't be necessary for every gamer.

If you're someone who plays intense competitive games or needs a fast monitor to respond to your movements, this LG UltraGear 240Hz is a great pick. It boasts a 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate display. It's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, which should make the experience while gaming far more smooth.