Prime Day back-to-school deal: Save $85 on Beats Solo 3 headphones

Amazon Prime Day back-to-school deals are here with deep discounts on Beats headphones. For the next 48-hours, save big on Apple's bass-heavy Beats-branded headphones.

Currently, Amazon offers Beats Solo 3 Headphones for $114 (opens in new tab). That's $85 cheaper than their normal price of $199. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen these Beats phones fall to.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $85 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones at Amazon. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy headphones for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones; was $349 now $174 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is also taking 50% on the Beats Studio 3 during Prime Day. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Despite their age, Beats Solo 3 are still among today's best wireless headphones. They deliver booming sound and up to 40-hours of battery life on a full charge.

Though we didn't test these headphones, in our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by their sound quality and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Beats Solo 3 headphones feature Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. By design, Beats Solo 3 have an on-ear, iconic design and support Fast Fuel raid-charging. If you ever find yourself in a pinch, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life.

If kicking bass, stylish design and long battery life are important to you, the Beats Solo 3 won't disappoint.

Prime Day 2022 deals are now live with epic savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more. Check out our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for the best summer discounts.