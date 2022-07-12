Prime Day back-to-school deal: Save $85 on Beats Solo 3 headphones

Nab Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for their best price yet

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (Image credit: Apple)

Amazon Prime Day back-to-school deals are here with deep discounts on Beats headphones. For the next 48-hours, save big on Apple's bass-heavy Beats-branded headphones. 

Currently, Amazon offers Beats Solo 3 Headphones for $114 (opens in new tab). That's $85 cheaper than their normal price of $199. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen these Beats phones fall to. 

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $85 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones at Amazon. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy headphones for Prime Day. 

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones; was $349 now $174 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is also taking 50% on the Beats Studio 3 during Prime Day. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage. 

Despite their age, Beats Solo 3 are still among today's best wireless headphones. They deliver booming sound and up to 40-hours of battery life on a full charge. 

Though we didn't test these headphones, in our Beats Solo Pro review, we were impressed by their sound quality and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

Beats Solo 3 headphones feature Apple's W1 chip for fast and easy Bluetooth connectivity with Apple devices. By design, Beats Solo 3 have an on-ear, iconic design and support Fast Fuel raid-charging. If you ever find yourself in a pinch, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life. 

If kicking bass, stylish design and long battery life are important to you, the Beats Solo 3 won't disappoint. 

Prime Day 2022 deals are now live with epic savings on mobile tech, gaming, and more. Check out our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for the best summer discounts. 

Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  