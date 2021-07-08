Plugable's new 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub can power 21 different devices at once — when stacked

Plugable announced a new USB-C and USB-A hybrid charging hub that not only claims to simultaneously power 21 different devices and beyond when stacked with multiple hubs, but can also charge and transfer data through all seven ports.
Now available at various retailers including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Newegg, Plugable's USBC-HUB7BC acts as a docking station to free up ports on your laptop to add even more PC peripherals such as keyboards and mice, and as a standalone charging hub to juice up devices such as your smartphone.
Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub
The 7-in-1 Charging Hub is available right now, priced at $48.95 on Amazon. However, to celebrate its launch, Plugable is offering a $10 discount, making it one of the most affordably priced charging hubs on the market (some we see in many Plugable devices such as its USB-C 7-in-1 Hub).
Plugable’s new charging station aims to further simplify connecting multiple PC peripherals, SSDs, smartphones, and other accessories in one convenient hub by offering seven USB-A 3.0 ports. If that sounds too straightforward, you’ll be happy to know this hub doesn’t trade power delivery for ports dedicated to data transfer.
This 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub offers full data transfers and charging in every single port, meaning users can connect devices such as a smartphone to transfer files all while it’s being charged.
The company states the hub offers “SuperSpeed” data transfer of up to 5Gbps and charging thanks to the power adapter capable of 60W at 12V 5A. What's more, the USB Type-B to USB-A cable with an extra USB-C connector means it's compatible with virtually every Windows laptop, MacBook, and Linux-based laptop.
Plugable also claims the 7-in-1 Charging Hub is "designed to be stacked," saying it can charge as many as 21 devices, if not more. To do this, however, you'll need additional hubs — possibly with other USB-C hubs.
We can't wait to try out its stacking capabilities, but for those on the hunt for a hub with more portability, the best USB-C hubs are what you're looking for.