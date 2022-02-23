Plugable launches adapters to expand your laptop with 8 additional displays

And up to 3 displays for MacBooks

Plaugable adapters with six displays
Plugable launched three new graphics adapters to further expand laptops with up to eight additional displays for Windows notebooks and up to three for MacBooks — and all you need is a USB-A 3.0 or USB-C port.

Known for its various USB-C hubs and accessories, Plugable has now introduced three new adapters to provide laptop users with a simple way to add more external displays to their desk setup. Whether you're in need of a DisplayPort, HDMI output, or even dual HDMI ports, these adapters boost your screen count. 

Each adapter is capable of 1920x1080 resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate, and are all compatible with USB-A 3.0, USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 ports.  This is thanks to the 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-C cable that allows users to easily switch to the most convenient port on their laptop, USB-C hub or docking station. 

The three adapters are available on Amazon, and are each available for under $70.

Plugable USB-A 3.0 and USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-2S): $69 with a $6 off coupon @ Amazon

If you're in need of dual HDMI support, Plugable's graphics adapter offers just the outputs. It also comes with a 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-C cable so you can switch between the ports you require. 

Plugable USB-A 3.0 and USB-C to HDMI Adapter (UGA-HDMI-S): $63 with a $4 off coupon @ Amazon

If you just need the one HDMI output, you can pick up this more affordable graphics adapter, which also comes with a 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-C cable so you can switch between the ports you require.

USB-A 3.0 and USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter (UGA-DP-S): $66 with a $4 off coupon @ Amazon

Finally, for those on the hunt for a DisplayPort output, this graphics adapter will do the trick. It also sports a 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-C cable so you can switch between the ports you require.

We have yet to test these out,  but Pluggable states these adapters are best used for web browsing and productivity apps rather than gaming or design work, which makes sense since the video output reaches a more work-friendly 1080p resolution at 60Hz. Officially, the adapters are compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 laptops, along with macOS 10.14 or later.

If you're after an all-in-one laptop accessory that provides plentiful video outputs, the Targus USB-C Universal Quad 4K Docking Station offers a quad-screen connection thanks to its four HDMI outputs and four DisplayPorts. You'll also find more USB-C hubs at a similar price to these adapters on our list of best USB-C hubs

