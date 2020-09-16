Pixelbook Go with Core i7 CPU now $170 off in rare Chromebook deal

The Google Pixelbook Go is the perfect college laptop and one of the best Chromebooks to buy. This week, in a rare deal, Google's premium laptop is on sale for a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon has the Pixelbook Go with Core i7 CPU on sale for $1,229. This laptop usually retails for $1,399 so that's $170 off its regular price. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this Chromebook, just $1 shy of its all-time low price.

As an alternative, you can get the Pixelbook Go with a Core i5 CPU for $884 ($114 off) from Antonline via eBay. That's an all-time low price for this laptop.

Google Pixelbook Go (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,399 now $1,229 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently taking $170 off the Pixelbook Go (Not Pink). It packs a 1080p touch screen, a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go (i5/16GB/128GB): was $999 now $884 @ ebay

Now $114 off, the Pixelbook Go packs solid performance and great battery life into a super-slim design. This model packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen, a 1.3-GHz Core i5-8200Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Google's Pixelbook Go is one of the best laptops you can get. It can also run Android apps and Linux, which makes it one of the best laptops for programming.

The Pixelbook Go in this deal packs a 1.5-GHz Core i7-8500Y dual-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Chromebooks include an extra 15GB of free storage that’s shared across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Even better, the Pixelbook Go includes exclusive Google Perks like 3 months of Disney Plus for free, 3 months of free Stadia Pro cloud gaming service, and 100GB of storage for 12 months.

In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we found its super-slim design and bright, colorful display to be impressive. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and great battery life.

The Pixelbook Go sports a low-profile, minimalist design. Its smooth, magnesium-alloy finish chassis has a single Google "G" logo on the lid. Meanwhile, the underside of the laptop's washboard-like, the ribbed texture gives you a solid, non-slip grip.

The unit we tested was the base model Pixelbook Go with i5-8200Y and 8GB of RAM. It shredded through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously with zero lag. The Pixelbook Go in this deal packs a Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM, so multitasking will be exceptionally seamless.

At just 2.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most of our best 13-inch laptops. It's more portable than the HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.57 inches), the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the Pixelbook Go is equipped with two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack.

So if you're in the market for a capable MacBook or Windows laptop alternative, the ChromeOS-charge Pixelbook Go is a solid choice.