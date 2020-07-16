Pixelbook Go gets $140 price cut in Best Buy Student deal

The Pixelbook Go is one of the best Chromebooks around. This week, Best Buy student deals takes up to $140 off the Google Pixel Go and bundles it with free Sony headphones.

For a limited time, Best Buy Student Deals offers the mid-tier Pixelbook Go for $764. This laptop normally priced at $849, so that's $85 off and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Even better, Best Buy bundles this Chromebook deal with a free pair of Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones (a $200 value).

You must sign up for Best Buy's free Student Deals program and add the items to your cart to see the deal price. Students, parents or teachers who enroll are also eligible for one-hour curbside pickup and free next-day delivery.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

Google Pixelbook Go (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,399 now $1,259 @ Best Buy

If you're a power user, you can save $140 on the high-tier Pixelbook Go. This model features a 13.3-inch 4K display, Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Google's Pixelbook Go is like a MacBook Air for Android users. I own the Pixelbook Go and it's one of the best laptops I've ever used.

It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. As with all Chromebooks, you get an additional 15 GB of Cloud storage and unlimited Google Photos storage.

What's more, Google perks nets you 100GB of storage for 12 months.

In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we liked its super-slim design and bright colorful display. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5 star rating for its solid performance and great battery life.

Design-wise, the Pixelbook Go's smooth black magnesium-alloy lid has only a sleek Google "G" logo. The underside of the laptop has a washboard-like, grippable ribbed texture.

In real world tests, the Pixelbook Go's Core i5-8200Y processor and 8GB of RAM shredded through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously without a hint of lag.

In our lab, on the Geekbench 4.1 overall performance test, it scored 6,516, beating the 6,209 Chromebook average.

At 2.3 pounds and 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, the Pixelbook Go is lighter and thinner than most of our best 13-inch laptops. It's more portable than the HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.57 inches), the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Pixelbook Go keeps it simple with two USB Type-C ports and a headphone jack.

Powered by Google's Chrome OS, the Pixelbook Go is a solid pick if you're already in the Google ecosystem or just looking for a Windows laptop alternative.

Best Buy's Student Chromebook deals end July 19.