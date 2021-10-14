Nothing partners with Qualcomm —Snapdragon to power future 5G devices

After the launch of the hugely popular Nothing ear (1) earbuds, the London-based tech brand Nothing seeks to build its lineup of smart devices by partnering up with one of the biggest smartphone chip manufacturers on the market: Qualcomm.



In an announcement, Nothing revealed its partnership with Qualcomm, stating it will be using its Snapdragon chips to power upcoming devices. With the semiconductor giant now in the mix, Nothing's next big product launch could be a first-generation smartphone. If it's anything like the ear (1) earbuds, we expect it to be a flagship killer.

The announcement states Nothing is planning to use "Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices." With this in mind, along with the "ecosystem" Nothing is hinting at, the brand aims to build a tech ecosystem that may rival Apple's. While Nothing's true wireless earbuds have reportedly already shipped over 100,000 units since their release in August, it may be a while before we see a selection of devices to make up a Nothing ecosystem.

(Image credit: Nothing)

“The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today’s sea of sameness. Users deserve better products that are simpler to use, accessible, yet look amazing,” said Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing. “Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology.



Qualcomm Europe's senior VP continues: “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”



With tech giants such as Apple and Google making their own chips for devices such as the M1 MacBook or Tensor-powered Pixel 6, Nothing may take over to become the next king of Snapdragon-powered devices. Speaking of Nothing and Apple, check out which wireless earbuds are best: Nothing ear (1) or AirPods Pro?