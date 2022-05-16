New PlayStation Plus lineup revealed: Red Dead Redemption, Returnal, Syphon Filter and more

Sony's new PlayStation Plus service is nearly upon us, and we now know all the PS3, PS4, PS5 and classic titles that will be available for Extra and Premium tier subscriptions; from Returnal to Syphon Filter.



Set to arrive this June, with the service gearing up to launch on June 13 in the US and Europe on June 22, gamers looking to pick up a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription will be able to play from a huge catalog of PlayStation classics from PS1 all the way to PS5.



Sony revealed a slew of PlayStation Studios games and third-party titles, and while not all of the 11 PlayStation classics we wanted made the cut (for now), there's still an impressive collection of games subscribers will get their hands on. We also know what games will be part of the time-limited game trails, allowing gamers up to two hours of game time on select titles.



Some of the most exciting titles that will be available include Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Red Dead Redemption 2, Bloodborne, Uncharted, Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2, Infamous, and plenty more.

(Image credit: Sony)

Check out all the games listed below. Be warned, it's a long list.

PS4 and PS5 games

Alienation PS4

PS4 Ashen PS4

PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight PS4

PS4 Bloodborne PS4

PS4 Celeste PS4

PS4 Cities: Skylines PS4

PS4 Concrete Genie PS4

PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition PS4/PS

PS4/PS Days Gone PS4

PS4 Dead Cells PS4

PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition PS4

PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls PS5

PS5 Destruction AllStars PS5

PS5 Everybody’s Golf PS4

PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster PS4

PS4 Far Cry 4 PS4

PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition PS4

PS4 For Honor PS4

PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4/ PS5

PS4/ PS5 God of War PS4

PS4 Gravity Rush 2 PS4

PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered PS4

PS4 Hollow Knight PS4

PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn PS4

PS4 Infamous First Light PS4

PS4 Infamous Second Son PS4

PS4 Knack PS4

PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4

PS4 LocoRoco Remastered PS4

PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered PS4

PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4

PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Matterfall PS4

PS4 MediEvil PS4

PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 PS4

PS4 NBA 2K22 PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds PS4

PS4 Patapon Remastered PS4

PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered PS4

PS4 Resogun PS4

PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4

PS4 Resident Evil PS4

PS4 Returnal PS5

PS5 Shadow of the Colossus PS4

PS4 Soulcalibur VI PS4

PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole PS4

PS4 Tearaway Unfolded PS4

PS4 The Artful Escape PS4/PS5

PS4/PS5 The Crew 2 PS4

PS4 The Last Guardian PS4

PS4 The Last of Us Remastered PS4

PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind PS4

PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division PS4

PS4 Until Dawn PS4

PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection PS4

PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PS4

PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4

PS4 WipEout Omega Collection PS4

Classic Games

Ape Escape Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Syphon Filter Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable PSP

PSP Mr. Driller Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Tekken 2 Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Worms World Party Original PlayStation

Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon Original PlayStation

Classic Remasters

Ape Escape 2 PS4

PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits , PS4

, PS4 Dark Cloud PS4

PS4 Dark Cloud 2 PS4

PS4 FantaVision PS4

PS4 Hot Shots Tennis PS4

PS4 Jak II PS4

PS4 Jak 3 PS4

PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing PS4

PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy PS4

PS4 Rogue Galaxy PS4

PS4 Siren PS4

PS4 Wild Arms 3 PS4

PS4 Bioshock Remastered PS4

PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection PS4

PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition PS4

PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS4

PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection PS4

Time-limited game trials