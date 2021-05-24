New MacBook Pro leak teases M1X power — expect a big performance boost

After reports claiming Apple's next-generation "M2" chip entered mass production earlier this year, it was later revealed the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would boast the updated M1 processor.



Now, a new leak claims Apple's next-generation chip will officially be named the M1X rather than the M2, and it went on to tease its power compared to its popular predecessor.

According to iOS developer Dylandkt (via 9to5Mac), the M1X will act as an extension of the original M1 processor and will debut in the upcoming MacBook Air and entry-level MacBook Pro models.



In terms of power, the M1X is set to have more Thunderbolt channels, CPU and GPU cores, extra external monitor support, and a "greater power draw." That's not all, as the leak also suggests the 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models will feature a 1080p webcam, SD card reader, three Thunderbolt USB-C ports, an updated MagSafe port, and an HDMI port.



As previously reported, the MacBook models are planned to be released as early as the end of this year. The new chips are expected to use the same number of cores (eight CPU, seven GPU) as the current one but with faster performance. The graphics cores will go from either seven or eight to nine or ten in the new version.



The leaker also commented on the design of both MacBook Pro models, stating both laptops will be similar to the iPad Pro with flat edges. Along with this, display bezels will be thinner, and the bottom “Macbook Pro” logo will be removed. This backs up previous rumors of the 14-inch MacBook Pro flaunting a mini-LED display and slim bezels.



The iOS developer is known to have a solid track record when it comes to Apple rumors, even predicting the iPad Pro 2021 being equipped with an M1 chip. However, nothing is certain until Apple officially reveals the rumored MacBook Pro models.



For those wondering which MacBook is best suited for their needs, we pitted the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro against each other to answer all your burning questions.