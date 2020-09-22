New HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise brings AMD Ryzen to Chrome OS

HP is turning to AMD for its newest business Chromebook.

Announced today, the HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise is a portable laptop running on the newly unveiled AMD Ryzen C-series CPUs, a chipset made specifically for Chromebooks.

The Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise comes hot off the heels of the Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise, a laptop that earned high marks for its strong performance and military-grade chassis.

HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise

The Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise uses AMD's new Athlon and Ryzen 3000 C-series CPUs, which promise 151% better graphics performance, 104% higher productivity performance and 153% better photo editing performance than the A-series CPUs already found in some Chromebook models.

Staying on the topic of performance, the Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise can be equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB SSD. Similar to the Pro c640, this new model is military-grade tested, which means it can withstand extreme conditions, like high altitudes.

HP says the Pro c645 can endure for 10 hours and 30 minutes and get up to a 90% charge in only 90 minutes using Fast Charge.

(Image credit: HP)

At 0.65 inches and 3.4 pounds, the Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise is relatively portable, although we've tested much thinner 14-inch laptops. Speaking of the display, the Pro c645 can be equipped with a 14-inch, HD (1366 x 768-pixel) or FHD (1080p) display but we strongly encourage you to spend extra on the upgrade.

As a business laptop, the c645 comes with a healthy selection of ports, including two USB-C inputs, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone/mic jack, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot and a Kensington lock.

Optional features include a fingerprint sensor for fast and secure login and a backlit keyboard. A webcam shutter is included on all configurations.

The Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise is expected to arrive in early December. Pricing has not yet been determined.