New AirPods Pro 2 fall to $219 before Black Friday

The new AirPods Pro 2 features active-noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio. In this early Apple Black Friday deal, the brand's 2nd generation Pro wireless earbuds see their first discount.

Amazon currently offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $219. Normally, they retail for $249, so that's $30 in savings. This is the AirPods 2's lowest price yet and one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Best Buy has them for the same price.

Image New AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

Apple's new ArPods Pro are already $30 off at Amazon, The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 join the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The AirPods Pro 2 look identical to the original AirPods and retain their comfortable, ergonomic shape and fit.

There's no telling how long this AirPods Pro 2 deal will last, so we suggest your grab it while you still can.

