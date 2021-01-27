Nab Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones for under $200 with this coupon

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are among the best noise-cancelling ear cans you can get. And right now, they're on sale for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for $199.99 via coupon "BDTHANKS" at Focus Camera. That's $148 off their $348 normal price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless 'phones. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen yet.

Sony WH-1000XM3 deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $348 now $199.99 @ Focus Camera

Save $148 on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones via coupon "BDTHANKS". Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are among the audio industry's best headphones. They feature comfortable earpads, 40mm drivers, 30-hour battery life, and top-notch noise cancellation.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we praised their excellent audio quality, powerful active noise cancelling and light, comfortable design. The WH-1000XM3 headphones have the same breathable aesthetics for a lightweight, comfy feel on par with its successor.

At a weight of 9 ounces, the WH-1000XM3s are on par with the 9-ounce Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and the WH-1000XM4s (8.9 ounces). The 1000XMX3's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile, give them Bose's competing headphones a run for their money.

If premium sound, comfort, and noise cancellation are important to you, the Sony WH-1000MX3 ticks all the right boxes. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to grab them while you still can.