Listen up! Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 drop to $230 at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 bring seriously big updates over the first generation, including better noise cancellation, vastly improved audio quality, and some rather nifty productivity features.

And now, with nearly $20 off the price tag, they are better than ever. For a limited time over at Amazon, you can buy a pair for just $230.10.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2: was $249.99, now $230.10 @ Amazon

The smartest wireless over-ear cans for your laptop, these provide a deep soundstage courtesy of the omnisonic technology. They also come with adjustable noise cancellation and an ultra-comfortable design for long listening stints.

What about the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 makes these so special? Well, the spec sheet is packed and the feature set is impressive.

Those features include 40mm Free Edge Drivers with a 20 – 20kHz range provides an impressive sound quality with a warm richness to it. And the 13 levels of noise cancellation make for an uninterrupted experience — further bolstered by the wireless battery life of up to 18.5 hours.

But some of the real magic comes with the work Microsoft has done to make these not just a good pair of cans, but useful too. The touch and dial controls make operating these a cinch, and the Microsoft 365 integration means you can use voice dictation across Word, Outlook, and more. For those working from home, This is a seriously good option.