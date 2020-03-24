Microsoft follows Google: Edge updates paused due to COVID-19

The last thing Microsoft wants to do is follow in Google's footsteps, but the Redmond-based firm has no choice. As Chrome pauses updates due to COVID-19, Edge implements the same upgrade-halting measures as its biggest browser competitor, BleeingComputer reported.

The novel coronavirus is continuing to cause impediments in the tech industry, and this time, browser updates are being affected. In a tweet last Friday, Microsoft announced that it would pause new releases of the Edge browser.

In light of the current circumstances, the Edge team will pause updating the Stable channel to Edge 81 consistent with the Chromium Project. We are committed to continued security and stability updates to Edge 80. We’ll have more to share on this next week. https://t.co/nWfm87MEK2March 20, 2020

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge runs on the same web engine as Google Chrome, so with Chrome's upgraded suspension, it's no surprise Edge won't roll out browser version 81 as scheduled.

"We are making this change to be consistent with the Chromium project, which recently announced a similar pause due to adjusted schedules, and out of a desire to minimize additional impact to web developers and organizations that are similarly impacted," Microsoft wrote in a recent blog.

Although there is a pause on releases, the blog assured Microsoft Edge users that their current browser will be maintained.

"We will continue to deliver security and stability updates to Microsoft Edge 80. Preview channels (Canary, Dev, and Beta) will continue to update on their usual schedule," Microsoft wrote.

It's an inconvenient, yet necessary decision for both Edge and Chrome. New updates require exhaustive security testing and compatibility checks. And with a coronavirus affecting workforces, this is not an ideal time for critical releases.