Death to om nom noms! Microsoft launches new AI to filter out annoying chewing sounds

Chomp! Slurp! Glug! Many of us can't stand to hear our co-workers munch on the crispiest snacks and chug the fizziest drinks. Microsoft, aware of our aversion to others' chewing and smacking, is launching innovative AI to filter out cringe-inducing sounds, CNET reported (via Gizmodo).

Microsoft Teams will implement a new technology to its software that can identify your voice and filter out extraneous audio, including the hum of your neighbor's lawnmower, your dog's incessant barking -- and yes -- even you chomping through a bag of Doritos.

"With the power of AI, Teams can remove that background noise and you can understand me very clearly," Robert Aichner, Microsoft's Principal Program Manager, said during a press demonstration while fussing with a bag of chips. According to CNET, the AI did indeed -- as Aicher promised -- filter out all extraneous noises.

The Redmond-based tech giant calls this technology "real-time noise suppression." This forward-thinking AI couldn't have come at a more appropriate time as more workplaces around the world are working from home and hopping on video calls to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while for real-time noise suppression to be featured on Microsoft Teams; the technology won't be available until later this year.

Until then, if you're social distancing and relying on videoconferencing meetings for work, please be more considerate of your co-workers before chomping away on potato chips and slurping your soda -- your Doritos and Pepsi can wait.