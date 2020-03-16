Microsoft Office 365 might get a rebrand at upcoming virtual event

Microsoft is planning to hold a virtual event on March 30th, which according to an invite received by ZDNet will be "a digital briefing to unveil the latest from Microsoft..." and you will "Learn about how to be more productive across work, life and family."

The suspicion is that the event will focus on a new "Microsoft 365 Life" subscription service that will serve as both a rebranding of Office 365 Personal and Home as well as the introduction of some new services.

Office 365 Home currently includes the premium version of the full Microsoft Office Suite, 1TB of OneDrive storage per user (up to 6 users), and tech support via chat or phone for $99.99 per year. Office 365 Personal includes all of the same for a single user and is $69.99 per year.

The refreshed service is expected to retain this pricing while also adding in some additional consumer-focused productivity features like a password manager.

Another longstanding rumor that could be integrated into the service is a consumer version of Teams. Multiple sources have confirmed the team-chat service from Microsoft will be gaining a consumer option, but whether this will be part of the March 30th announcement or not is uncertain.

What will not be making an appearance at the virtual event is any new hardware from Microsoft according to ZDNet's Mary Foley, presumably that will have to wait for the now virtual Microsoft Build conference in May.