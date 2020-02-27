MacBook, iPad among billions of devices hit by Kr00k Wi-Fi security flaw

Security researchers at ESET -- a Slovakia-based internet security company -- discovered a huge security flaw that leaves billions of Wi-Fi-connected devices susceptible to data exploitation.

The cybersecurity threat, dubbed Kr00k, can allow routers to decode your encrypted Wi-Fi traffic and spy on your personal information. Devices with Broadcom and Cypress WiFi chipsets, commonly found in smartphones, laptops and tablets, are primarily vulnerable to Kr00K.

Personally tested by ESET, the internet security confirmed that the following devices are vulnerable to Kr00k:

Amazon Echo and Kindle

Apple iPhone, iPad and MacBook

Google Nexus

Samsung Galaxy

Raspberry Pi 3

Xiaomi Redmi

ESET also noted that some access points to Asus and Huawei were vulnerable to cyber security attacks, too. It's important to point out that this list is not exhaustive.

Thankfully, though, users who are vulnerable to Kr00k won't be exposed to this vulnerability for long -- companies have disseminated fixes for this major security flaw.

"Patches for devices by major manufacturers have been released by now," ESET wrote. To protect yourself, as a user, make sure you have applied the latest available updates to your Wi-Fi-capable devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and Wi-Fi access points and routers."

ESET publicly presented their research findings for the first time at the 2020 RCA Conference.