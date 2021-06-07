Apple WWDC 2021 live blog: Latest updates on iOS 15, macOS and more

Refresh

Gagan Gupta talks about AirPods. iOS 15 will feature a "conversation boost" to help users listen to direct conversations when using the AirPods Pro.



Announcement notifications are also coming iOS 15 with AirPods. Siri will be able to make announcements, such as when your dinner has been delivered. Siri will also read your shopping list.



AirPods can be used with the Find My app with iOS 15, letting AirPod owners find their earbuds and be notified when they might be left behind, too.

Meg Frost introduces further updates to Apple Maps, introducing it to more countries. iOS 15 will offer new details for buildings and more, including elevations and road colors and labels. There is also a new night mode on Maps.



Apple Maps will add more road details, including turn lanes, bus and taxis lanes, and crosswalks. On highways, Apple Maps will include complex interchanges in a 3D space.



Apple Maps will also generate 3D augmented reality directions, coming to a selection of cities in the U.S., and more later this year.

Apple's Jennifer Bailey talks about updates coming to Apple Wallet. Expect more cards being added, including a card to Disney World. Apple Wallet is also adding more Keys, including hotel card keys, work place cards and keys to cars. Apple Wallet will also let users scan their driver's license to be used as a form of identification. This will be available in participating U.S. states, starting this fall.

Apple's Chelsea Burnette introduces Apple Music being used with Memories, which are built "on-the-fly." Intelligently chosen songs will be used to make a montage, which can be personalised to a user's liking. There will be "intelligent song suggestions," but users can pick and choose their own songs to use.

iOS 15 will let you use different "Focus" modes, including "Do Not Disturb" and "Sleeping" modes that can be customized. The feature will be applied across different Apple devices, including iPads and MacBooks.

Notifications will have a "fresh new look," introducing the "Notification summary" on the locked home screen. This will organize messages seen on an iPhone's locked home screen.





Apple's Messages in iOS 15 will let users pin texts.

iOS 15 will introduce new ways to use Messages. Mindy Borovsky introduces a collage design feature that users can use to multiple pictures when texting.



Apple introduces Shared with You, which lets you share different articles and playlists on Apple Music that can be viewed later and replied to in Messages conversation.

Apple also introduces SharePlay, which will allow users to share a video and and apps across multiple devices. Users will be able to watch Disney+, Twitch, NBA, HBOMax and more with friends using the SharePlay feature.

Apple will introduce "Portrait mode" to Facetime when video calling, meaning the background will be blurred bringing the user into focus.



Generate a link and make an event with Facetime Links. Android devices will also be able to use this feature. They will be end-to-end encrypted, too.

iOS 15 will bring upgrades to FaceTime, with a focus on Facetime Calls. Apple will be bringing Spatial Audio to Facetime Calls.



Facetime will also feature voice isolation to block out background sounds. There is also wide spectrum, to pick up a "symphony of sounds."

Apple engineer Craig Federighi presents what's new with iOS 15

Tim Cook starts off by talking to a crowd of Memojis

Apple's WWDC 2021 kicks off with a list of various ideas. And it has many different Tim Cooks involved. "Welcome to crazy ideas," apparently.

We're about to kick off! Bring on the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS 12 updates.

Apple teased another special event, introducing Apple Music's upcoming spatial audio feature. Before WWDC kicks off, check out what to expect at the "Introducing Spatial Audio" special event.

With only 15 minutes to go, Apple posted the Apple Keynote livestream on its event page.

