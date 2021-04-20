Apple event live blog: Latest updates on iPads, AirTags and more

Live
Apple is expected to release a range of new products at its 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20. Those could include new iPad models (iPad Pro, iPad mini and iPad), AirTags, colorful iMacs and a new Apple Pencil. We could also get a breakdown of iOS 14.5, which is expected to be one of the most significant iPhone software updates in recent times.
The highlight of the show will likely be the new iPad Pro models, which are said to get mini-LED displays. Apple has remained tight-lipped about what will debut at the event, however, it has all but confirmed an Apple Pencil 3 with a spring-loaded tip.
Want to watch along? Here is how you can live stream the Apple event. And be sure to keep this live blog open for all the latest updates.
6:59pm - Tim Cook recaps the announcements at the Spring Loaded event
6:56pm - The new iPad Pro will be available from $1,099, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model will be priced at $1,299. The iPad Pro will be available to purchase from April 30, and available in the second half of May.
6:55pm - Apple's Magic Keyboard now comes in a new white color model.
6:49pm - The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have a fancy Liquid Retina XDR display
6:47pm - iPad Pro's new 12MP ultra-wide camera will have a 120-degree field of view, with a new feature called "Centre Stage"!
6:44pm - iPad Pro will be able to support the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers. It will also support Thunderbolt connectivity, including USB-4. It will support 5G cellular connections.
1:39pm - M1 Chip will now be in the iPad Pro!
1:36pm - iMac will be priced from $1,299 available to purchase from April 30. It will be available from the second half of May.
1:32pm - iMac's Magic Keyboards will match the system with new colors and more.
1:29pm - iMac will have up to 50% faster graphics. You will be able to use iPhone and iPad apps on the iMac, too. It will have four USB ports, and support up to 6K displays.
1:21pm - Apple announces an all-new iMac! Here's a first look at it.
1:15pm - Apple TV 4K comes with A12 Bionic with HDR support.
1:08pm - Apple announces all-new AirTags. Giving you visual and haptic feedback to guide you to lost products. AirTags will be priced at $29 on April 30.
1:06pm - Tim Cook announces new iPhone color design, available April 30th.
1:05pm - Tim Cook announces newly designed Apple Podcast App. Introducing subscriptions and podcast channels. Launching next month.
1:03pm - Tim Cook announces Apple Card can be used for anyone over 13, named Apple Card Family. "Most successful credit card launch ever"
1:00pm - Here we go! Tim Cook kicks off the Apple Event.
12:53pm - Happy Apple Event day! Only a few minutes to go.
We are now within half an hour from the Apple 'Spring Loaded' event and social media is buzzing about what could be revealed. We've put together our own article about what to expect at the event, from new iPad models to AirTags (finally!) and colorful new iMac models with Apple Silicon.
