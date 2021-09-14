Live
Apple event live blog: Lastest updates on iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and more
The latest updates from Apple's September product launch event
Apple is gearing up to kick off its "California streaming" event, with the hugely anticipated iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3, and more expected to finally be announced during its free-to-watch livestream.
Taking place on September 14 at 10am PDT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, recent reports suggest the announcement of the highly rumored iPhone 13 is a certainty, while the Cupertino giant may also unveil the next Apple Watch Series 7, and next-generation AirPods 3. Who knows, we may even see Apple throw in a tease for its Apple AR glasses, along with the 9th generation iPad.
Only time will tell what Apple has up its sleeves, and you can find out our thoughts on what to expect from Apple's 'California Streaming' event in the meantime.
Want to watch along with us? We'll bring you all the live updates below until the event comes to a close, and you can catch the livestream over on Apple's official YouTube Channel and the Apple Event page. Be sure to keep this live blog open for all the latest updates and more.
Stay tuned and find out everything announced during Apple's September 2021 event below.
While we wait for the Apple event to get started, iPhone users should update to the latest iOS 14.8, as it contains significant patches that address two critical security flaws: a CoreGraphics bug and a WebKit vulnerability.
According to Apple's iOS 14.8 release notes, the bug allowed hackers to use maliciously crafted PDFs to execute code that could wreak havoc on one's device. The software update should be available to all iPhone users. Better get updating.
We still have a while to go until the Apple September 2021 event kicks off, but there's already plenty of buzz around everything that will be announced. Speaking of, head on over to @laptopmag and let us know what you're most excited for.
OK, let's get serious. What are you most excited for at the #AppleEvent ?September 14, 2021
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.