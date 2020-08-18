LG Gram 14 now $300 off in epic back-to-school deal

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is just as lightweight, fast and reliable as today's best ultrabooks. And for a limited time, you snag this top-rated laptop for a jaw-dropping price.

Currently, Best Buy has the LG Gram 2-in-1 for $1,299. That's $300 off its $1,599 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible laptop. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by $98.

You must be enrolled in Best Buy's free Student Deals or My Best Buy program to get this deal.

Not only is this one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've seen so far, but it's also among the best laptop deals we've seen all year.

If you're looking for a laptop/tablet hybrid, the LG Gram is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy.

It easily folds into a tablet or tent mode for viewing movies or sharing Powerpoint slides. The LG Gram's included active Stylus Pen (aka Wacom AES 2.0) has 4,096 levels of pressure, for precise drawing and tilt detection for line variation.

The LG Gram in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.8 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 1TB SSD.

In our LG Gram 14 2-in-1 review, we loved its lightweight yet durable chassis, epic battery life, good performance, and ample port selection. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its solid all-around performance.

In one test, the Gram didn't lag at all when we streamed Der Klassiker, the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern and Dortmund FC, with 20 other Google Chrome tabs open. Even when we played a couple of 1080p YouTube videos with the game running in the background, the LG never slowed down.

In our lab, the Gram 14 impressed with a score of 14,639 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, beating the Asus ExpertBook B9450 (13,653, Core i7-10510U). The laptop also converted a 4K video to 1080p resolution using the Handbrake test in 22 minutes and 19 minutes.

That's quicker than the ExpertBook B9450 (28:24) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (24:49).

Sporting a simple, understated design, the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is perfect for anyone who prefers their gadgets to blend into their surroundings. On the lid is a tiny chrome lowercase "gram" logo etched into the dark gray magnesium alloy surface.

Moreover, the LG Gram 14 is MIL-STD-810G tested so it withstands shock, exposure to low pressure, high or low temperatures, and dust.

Living up to its name, at 2.5 pounds, and 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches, the LG Gram 14 is lighter than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds). It's not much heavier than the Acer Swift 5 (12.5 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches, 2.2 pounds) and Asus ExpertBook B9450 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 2.2 pounds).

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 has everything you need to connect peripherals or upload images from a DSLR. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port and a Thunderbolt 3 input.

It's also equipped with a lock slot, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot and comes with an optional USB-C-to-Ethernet dongle.

Simply put, the LG Gram 14 is a smart choice if you want a versatile, ultraportable that can take just about anything you throw its way.