James Bond game Project 007 unveiled by Hitman developer: What we know so far

Hitman developer IO Interactive has recently been teasing a game reveal for a new IP it is working on, and now we know that game is none other than a new James Bond title, tentatively called Project 007.

There's not a lot to go on apart from the name and the teaser trailer, but here's what IO Interactive has said about the game so far.

What we know about Project 007

Project 007 is a working title, but more importantly, this game will feature a "wholly original story," so worry not, this is not an adaptation of the latest Bond film No Time to Die.

Actually, it's about Bond earning his first 00 status in "the very first James Bond origin story," which sounds pretty exciting. I wonder if the developers are basing this Bond off Daniel Craig or if it will feature a new actor. It would be interesting to see a veteran voice actor take the reins.

IO Interactive is currently recruiting people to work on the game, so if you're interested, you can check out the developer's website to learn more.

Since we've seen no gameplay, story, or anything else, we imagine this game is at least a few years away. At the very least, No Time to Die, which debuts on April 2, 2021, will be a good appetizer before the game launches.