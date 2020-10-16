iPad Air 4 pre-orders go live — where to buy the new tablet

When Apple revealed the iPad Air 4, it said the tablet would be available in October but didn't specify on which day. Well, now we know. You can now pre-order the iPad Air 4 at Apple or major retailers, including Best Buy. The tablet will arrive on October 24, one week from today.

We will have our full review of the iPad Air up soon, until then, the tablet looks like a good option for those who want the size and speed of the iPad Pro but at a lower price.

iPad Air 4: Pre-order at Apple.com

Available in a variety of colors, the iPad Air 4 is powered by the new A14 Bionic chip. It has a 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640-pixel display with True Tone and now supports the Apple Pencil Gen 2 and Magic Keyboard (both sold separately). View Deal

iPad Air 4: Pre-order at Best Buy

Also available at Best Buy, the iPad Air 4 is powered by the new A14 Bionic chip. It has a 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640-pixel display with True Tone and now supports the Apple Pencil Gen 2 and Magic Keyboard (both sold separately). View Deal

Armed with an A14 Bionic processor, the same chip found in the new iPhone 12 models, the iPad Air 4 has a 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640-pixel display with True Tone support. The new version adds support for the Apple Pencil Gen 2 as well as the Magic Keyboard.

There are a few differences between the iPad Air and iPad Pro. For one, the Air 4 uses a touch sensor located on the side-mounted power button whereas the iPad Pro uses Face ID. The Pro is also the only tablet with a LiDAR sensor for AR apps and the 11-inch panel is a tad larger than the iPad Air's 10.9-inch screen. That screen also has a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the Air is stuck at 60Hz.

If any of those features are important to you, then it might be worth splurging for the iPad Pro. However, with so many features shared between it and the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 4 seems like the best option for most people.