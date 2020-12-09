iPad Air 4 Magic Keyboard crashes to $249 in rare Apple deal

The Apple Magic Keyboard lets you easily convert your iPad into a laptop. Right now, this Apple accessory is at its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can get Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air|iPad Pro 11 for $249.99 at Amazon. Formerly $289, that's $39 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this Apple keyboard. It's also $49 cheaper than Apple's $299 direct price.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 4|iPad Pro 11": was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

Now $49 off, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad 4 and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation) provides a comfortable typing experience. It features a responsive touchpad and USB‑C charging port. Its floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad Pro and iPad Air magnetically.



Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12": was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Now $49 off, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen) provides a comfortable typing experience. It features a responsive touchpad and USB‑C charging port. Its floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically.



Apple's detachable Magic Keyboard is one of the best iPad accessories to buy.

The Magic Keyboard in this deal works with the 4th generation iPad Air and the 1st and 2nd generation 11-inch iPad Pro only. It features a floating cantilever design to angle the tablet, a 3.9 x 1.8-inch glass touchpad, and a USB‑C port for pass-through charging.

In our Magic Keyboard review, we praised its comfortable backlit keys, responsive touchpad, and excellent fit and finish. Connecting the iPad to the Magic Keyboard was as simple as lining the camera module up to the cutout on the back.

In real-world use, we found the Magic Keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience than the Apple Smart Keyboard. Its backlit keys only glow when a sensor detects a low-light environment. Scrolling on the touchpad felt smooth and finger swipes were all reliable.

Simply put, if you want to turn your iPad into a laptop replacement, the Apple Magic Keyboard is the way to go. Like all Apple deals, we suspect this one won't last, so don't hesitate too long.