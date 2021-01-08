Intel introduces RealSense ID facial recognition— move over, Face ID

Earlier this week, Intel introduced RealSense ID, an on-device solution that combines an active depth sensor with a specialized neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate, and user-aware facial authentication. Intel RealSense ID works with smart locks, access control, point-of-sale, ATMs, kiosks, and more.

This pretty much sounds like Face ID on steroids, and it looks to be a technology that Intel will make available on a wide array of platforms. Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel's corporate vice president and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation, said, "Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust."

According to Intel, RealSense ID will combine active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip, and an embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely. It also adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses. The system is supposed to work in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.

As security threats grow, many users find facial recognition security options more appealing and a great way to keep their personal information, files, and work secured, whether they're traveling, working from home, or in the office.