How to watch Pokémon Presents showcase: Don't miss Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tune in for updates on everything Pokémon

Pokémon fans of all kinds are blessed with a Pokémon Presents this week, which will show off some of the franchise's future. We know that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will appear at the show, but beyond that, it's a mystery. Perhaps we'll see teases for a new Pokémon Legends title, or maybe we'll finally get an update on the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep application.

Regardless, there's a lot to be excited about and plenty more to theorize. Pokémon is an enormous franchise with tons of spin-off games and apps, so we could see anything at this showcase. Remember when we got a Pokémon MOBA called Pokémon UNITE? I'll never forget how bizarre that was, so I'm hoping this next presentation is full of equally shocking secrets. Perhaps we'll even see another Pokémon Snap game.

How to watch Pokémon Presents showcase

The Pokémon Presents showcase will go live on August 3 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST on YouTube. We're going to learn more about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the event, but the official announcement tweet also suggests we will get updates on other "apps and video games."

We have no indication of how long the presentation will be, but we're expecting to see information about everything Pokémon. While Pokémon GO is nowhere near as popular as it once was, there's a chance we'll see what its future holds. However, my big bet insofar as "apps" go is an update on Pokémon Sleep, which was announced three years ago and never seen again. Maybe we'll finally get some insight into exactly what it is and when we can expect it.

Momo Tabari
