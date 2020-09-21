Holy crap! Xbox just bought ZeniMax Media, acquiring Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout and Starfield rights

In a move that shocked the gaming industry, Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media, giving Xbox the rights to games like Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout and Starfield.

This is a bold move from Microsoft, and just before Xbox Series X pre-orders launch on September 22, Microsoft may have just secured the golden ticket to win the competition against the PS5.

Xbox and Bethesda = Xbox Series X sales

Xbox just dropped $7.5 billion to acquire the creators of Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield and many more games. What does this mean for Xbox and PC gamers that utilize Xbox Game Pass?

Well, future games that share these IPs will likely not be going to PlayStation, and future Bethesda games will launch on Xbox Game Pass day one of release.

This is definitely a blow to gamers who were set on buying a PS5, but from someone who's buying both consoles, the PS5 was guaranteed to garner more sales. It probably still will. But at least this keeps Xbox in the race, which keeps the console alive.

I'd hate to live in a world where the Xbox dies off and all we have left is the PlayStation as this wouldn't be good for competition. Now that Xbox has a fighting chance, which console are you going to get?