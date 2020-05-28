Google Pixel Slate deal takes $700 off the 2-in-1 Chromebook

The Google Pixel Slate is one of the best 2-in-1 PCs to buy. Right now, you can save up to $700 on this capable iPad Pro alternative.

Currently, you can get Google Pixel Slate with Core i5 CPU for $570 at Amazon. Normally $999, that's $429 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this tablet/laptop hybrid.

It's also one of the best tablet deals we've seen this season.

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $439 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. This base model packs a 12.3-inch (3000 x 2000) display, a Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB SSD. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $570 @ Amazon

The mid-tier Pixel Slate packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. At $429 off, it's an excellent value that's too good to miss. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core i7): was $1,599 now $899 @ Amazon

If you're a power user, this is the Pixel Slate you want. It packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For a limited time, save $700 on this configuration. View Deal

In our Google Pixel Slate review, we were impressed by its elegant design, sharp, vibrant screen and comfortable keyboard. We also liked its great audio and nearly 10 hour-long battery life.

The Pixel Slate has an anodized aluminum chassis and midnight blue finish. Not only is it strong and durable, but it looks great in any setting.

This versatile Chrome OS tablet lets you play games on Stadia and run Android apps. It also pairs with an optional keyboard or stylus pen (sold separately) for your productivity and creativity needs.

At 1.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thick, the Pixel Slate is lighter than the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and slightly heavier and thicker than the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (11 x 8.5 x 0.2, 1.41 pounds).

Like all Pixel Slate deals, quantities are moving fast, so grab one while you still can.