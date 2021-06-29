Google Pixel 5a expected to launch this August — but not everywhere

Google's widely-rumored Pixel 5a will be announced and released sometime in August, according to a Bloomberg report. This supports the tech giant's claim the budget phone will be announced "in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced."



Rumors initially indicated Google's highly-anticipated smartphone was canceled, but the company quickly clarified the Pixel 5a is still coming. Now, it's expected to finally arrive this summer, albeit in a limited release.

The successful Pixel 4a released back in August, but was originally planned to launch in June — hence previous rumors of the next-generation Pixel arriving on June 11. With the Google Pixel 6 expected to arrive sometime between late September and mid-October, there's reason to believe Google would want to push out the Pixel 5a sooner rather than later.



The upcoming A-series smartphone is expected to be relatively similar to the Pixel 4a 5G, even sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Along with this, the Pixel 5a will see a much more limited release than previous models with availability only in the U.S. and Japan.



With focus shifting towards the Pixel 6, it's unlikely the Pixel 5a will be making waves in the Android smartphone sector. If it comes with a price tag as low as $349, however, it may just make it onto our list of best budget phones.



If you're pondering which Pixel phone is right for you, seeing as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have a few overlapping specs, our deep dive offer some handy insights on which Pixel should you buy.