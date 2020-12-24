Ghostwire: Tokyo release date, setting, gameplay, and more

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game developed by Tango Gameworks, the team that previously worked on both The Evil Within games. We can expect an equal level of clever horror elements imbued within Ghostwire: Tokyo, both on a visual and mechanical level.

The game is also being published by Bethesda, which means we can expect a level of quality assurance present throughout the company’s catalogue. Here’s everything you need to know about Ghostwire: Tokyo, including details on its release date, setting, gameplay and more.

We don’t have an exact release day or month for Ghostwire: Tokyo, but the first gameplay trailer revealed that it would arrive at some point in 2021. This could very easily change, but it seems like a broad enough window to be accurate.

Additionally, the shift in creative director from Ikumi Nakamura ( who had left the studio after being there for 9 years ) to Kenji Kimura could result in a possible clash of ideas and eventual delay. However, it’s worth noting that the 2021 release window was revealed after Nakamura had already left, meaning there’s a good chance the date already accounts for the change in leadership.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first person action-horror game where the player encounters an arrangement of demented supernatural beings throughout Tokyo. Strangely enough, it looks far more combat oriented when compared to a survival horror experience like The Evil WIthin. Players will battle against ghastly beings utilizing an assortment of unique looking spells and abilities.

In the gameplay trailer, we see the main character cast fireballs and ice bolts. The game’s combat also seems to be inspired by a Taoist practice called Kuji-in. The specific gestures used within the game is referred to as Kuji-kiri, which involves making cuts in the air to ward off demonic influences. There are nine gestures, each of which evoke various forms of energy. It seems as if Ghostwire: Tokyo will be utilizing these gestures within the gameplay to invoke all sorts of effects.

The progression systems of Ghostwire: Tokyo are largely unknown at the moment, but there could be ways to train the playable character to make their abilities more potent. Additionally, we might be able to learn new gestures or gesture combinations to create new effects.

Ghostwire: Tokyo setting

You could have probably guessed, but Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place somewhere in Tokyo. However, it’s not a bustling, lively version of the city. Something mysterious is happening that has caused nearly every human to disappear.

As a result, the player is traversing empty streets, with the remnants of civilization still lingering. You’ll find knocked over stools and cars mysteriously parked in the middle of the road, with the only signs of life existing in the few creatures you encounter along your journey.

As far as what we can expect from the actual environments, it seems as if the game intends to plunge us into some of the most unique aspects of Tokyo, whether that be surrounded by its large neon buildings or climbing up the steps towards a traditional Japanese temple. I’m excited to lose myself in this world, as I adore the idea of being able to explore the most iconic portions of Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo story trailer

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s announcement trailer sets the stage for what we can expect from the experience. It begins with an overhead view of an energetic Tokyo, revealing tons of people walking into a subway station, texting on their phones, shuffling through narrow paths in the city, and casually walking around a shopping centre. Suddenly, the camera shifts for a moment, and people begin to disappear.

We now see that same shopping centre, void of life, the only remains of those people being the clothes once attached to their bodies. It cuts to a group of mysterious individuals holding umbrellas above their heads, one of them flicking their wrist to make a person disappear. A man wearing a mask steps in with a longbow strapped to his back, and shoots an arrow at a demonic creature about to attack a woman.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will thrust us into a world full of mystery. We’re not sure what exactly the story is about, but I’m excited to unravel the truth behind why everyone has disappeared and where they have gone.

Ghostwire: Tokyo exclusivity

What consoles Ghostwire: Tokyo will be playable on has an interesting history. As you may remember, the game was initially announced to be a PS5 console exclusive for a limited time, but that was before Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft.

However, it seems as if Xbox intends to honor the exclusivity agreement, as Ghostwire: Tokyo will seemingly remain a PS5 console exclusive for at least 12 months . It will also launch on Windows simultaneously with the PS5 version, so you won’t have to worry about that if you’re a PC gamer.