Get this LG Electronics Ultra Gear 27GN750-B FHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for under $300

The LG 27GN750-B 27-inch is a 240Hz Gaming monitor in LG's UltraGear lineup. It has a 1080p, IPS panel with native AMD FreeSync support, HDR, and it's certified by NVIDIA for G-SYNC compatibility too.

Gamers will love the high refresh rate, outstanding motion handling, extremely low input lag. With a solid sRGB 99% color gamut reproduction with wide viewing angles for sharing your screen with others.

At 25% off this Prime Day deal brings this monitor under $300 and makes it a win for gaming bargain hunters.

