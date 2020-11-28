Get the NEW Apple Watch SE for the lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal!

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch SE back in September, and with this excellent Black Friday deal, you can score Apple's latest wearable for as low as $279, matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

Now could be the perfect time to up your workout game by easily keeping track of your steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns with Apple's most budget-friendly wearable. Being able to answer calls without even touching your phone is just a plus in this feature-packed device.

Black Friday is upon us this week and it's a great time to save big on everything from wearables to laptops.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Silver Aluminum: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Silver Aluminum: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Space Gray: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, and we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) deals

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Charcoal: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Deep Navy: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 40mm - Plum: was $329 now $309 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm - White Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Black Sport: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

Apple Watch SE 44mm - Pink Sand: was $359 now $339 @ Amazon The Apple Watch SE is Apple's answer to people asking for a budget smartwatch, and the cellular model adds standalone calling, texting, music streaming and more. It features remarkable fitness and health tracking, the ability to handle calls and texts, Apple Pay, not to mention Siri. Oh, we suppose it's also a watch.

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market with extensive fitness and health tracking capabilities along with the ability to handle quick tasks from your iPhone. But it tends to be a little pricey.

Enter, the Apple Watch SE. It offers all of the most popular features of the Series 5, but at a nice, palatable price.

The standard GPS only models come in either 40mm or 44mm sizes, but the functionality between the two remains identical, it's just the matter of if you prefer a slim band or a thick band. This is also the same for the GPS + Cellular model which adds standalone functionality for calling, texting, and streaming content with an associated cellular plan through your wireless carrier.

The Apple Watch SE is a reliable smartwatch and you're going to be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this.