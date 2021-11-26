Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal slashes prices and adds free Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the only foldables anyone should consider buying right now and among the best smartphones of 2021. The biggest criticism of either one is the cost and Samsung is slashing the price on both for Black Friday and even tossing in a pair of its excellent Galaxy Buds 2 headphones that earned a 4.5 out of 5 stars and editor's choice award from us.

Currently, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $899.99 at Samsung, that's $100 off its already solid retail price. If you want the full phone to tablet foldable experience then the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is $1,549 at Samsung, $250 off its retail price. If you are also in the market for a pair of wireless headphones then the free Galaxy Buds 2 ($149) sweeten the deal considerably.

This is the best Black Friday phone deal we've seen on Samsung's foldables without and the best savings by far on a top-tier flagship.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $899 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $899

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best foldable for most people. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The free Galaxy Buds 2 are a nice bonus. If you have a trade-in the enhanced values for Black Friday will get you even more.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Samsung

Samsung's latest Z Fold earned 4 out of 5 stars from us for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. It packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) internal display, both are 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor powers it with 12GB of RAM. Throw in the Galaxy Buds 2 and this is a solid deal on this awesome foldable. If you have a trade-in the enhanced values for Black Friday will get you even more.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a more compact form factor than its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It folds from a full-sized smartphone into a portable 4.2-inch device that easily fits in your pocket. When closed, its 1.9-inch cover screen lets you conveniently react with various notifications.

With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G's Flex mode feature, you can easily capture hands-free selfies on the fly. Samsung's new Z series foldable is more durable than ever, made from aluminum, strong Gorilla glass and rated IPX8 water-resistant.

