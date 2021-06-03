Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G sees $200 price drop in awesome unlocked phone deal

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra is one of the best smartphones to buy. It boasts an immersive display, pro-grade cameras and snappy performance.

Ahead of Prime Day, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra is down to $1,099.99 on Amazon. When not on sale, this phone costs $1,300, so that's $200 off the phone's list price. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this phone and one of the best phone deals out there.

As an alternative, you can get the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 from Amazon for $799.99 ($200 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones for gaming and multitasking. It packs a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (3088 x 1440) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Its hardware includes a 2.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of local storage.

As we state in our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review, we love its vibrant 120Hz display and powerful Android processor. It won us over with its versatile camera with excellent video and solid battery life. We gave the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra juggled dozens of Google Chrome tabs while having a Netflix show playing in picture-in-picture without a stutter. What's more, gaming on the phone was outstanding — PUBG Mobile played flawlessly even at its highest settings.

In our lab, the Ultra lasted 10 hours and 27 minutes on our battery test of continuous web surfing over Verizon’s 5G network at 150 nits of brightness. That's significantly longer than the iPhone 12 which conked out at 8 hours and 24 minutes.

Port-wise, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra supplies you with a standard USB Type-C and a microSD slot. This lets you add up to 1TB of extra storage if you want more wiggle room for apps, photos, and videos.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a solid choice if you want a powerful handset as your new daily driver.