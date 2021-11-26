Galaxy Chromebook 2 — the world's first QLED laptop hits incredibly low price of $399 for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the world's first QLED laptop and among the best to buy. It's versatile, ultra-slim, stylish — and for a limited time, on sale for an incredibly low price.

Right now, you can get Galaxy Chromebook 2 for just $399 at Best Buy. Normally it costs $549, so that's $150 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung Chromebook.

In terms of Black Friday Chromebook deals, it's one of the best out there.

This Black Friday laptop deal from Best Buy knocks $150 off the versatile Samsung Chromebook 2. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals you can get. Samsung has it for the same price.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a head-turning 2-in-1 laptop with a killer display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we were impressed by its vibrant, color-rich display and lightweight, ultra-slim design. The laptop's eye-catching crimson red finish also won us over.

During real work tests, rotating the Galaxy Chromebook 2 into tablet and tent mode was hassle-free. This, thanks to two sturdy, 360-degree hinges that transform the Chromebook into a 2-in-1.

Like many of today's super-portable laptops, ports on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 are minimalist. You get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

At 2.7 pounds and 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (0.7 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Chromebook x360 14c (0.7 inches, 3.6 pounds). It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (0.6 inches, 3.2 pounds).

If you're on the hunt for a head-turning 2-in-1 laptop under $500, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 ticks off all the boxes.