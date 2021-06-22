Epic Prime Day deal: This 49-inch Samsung gaming monitor is $600 off!

Whoa! This Prime Day gaming monitor deal is hot, and before you know it, it will slip through your fingers as Prime Day comes to a close. This 49-inch, curved Samsung gaming monitor is now $899.99 on Amazon, a $600 drop from its original price of $1,499.

Gamers, this is the massive gaming monitor that you need in your gaming room. It has QLED! QLED is one of my favorite technologies from Samsung; it offers richer colors and a brighter display without using too much power consumption. On top of that, it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology.

The display has a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits with Samsung's QLED technology delivering accurate colors and true-to-life vividity. Thanks to the Flicker-free feature and Eye Saver Mode, gamers can play on the monitor for hours and hours on end without worrying about eye strain. You can reduce fatigue-inducing blue-light emissions with a click of a button.

The Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch can connect with multiple devices such as laptops, PCs and Macs, as well as Xbox and PlayStation. This massive monitor is optimized for virtually any genre, including FPS, RTS and RPG.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.